KFC BRUTALLY troll touted Real Madrid offer for Raheem Sterling with dig at Man Utd ace to boot

Speculation suggested that Real Madrid were preparing a swap offer to try and prise Raheem Sterling away from Man City, but KFC weren’t impressed.

As noted by Sky Sports, the Spanish giants are said to be planning a £70m plus Gareth Bale bid for the City forward.

However, it’s added in the report that the reigning Premier League champions, and particularly Pep Guardiola, have no interest in signing Bale, while it would seem like a huge mistake if they allowed Sterling to move on given how crucial he has been to their success in recent years.

In turn, it was a touted offer that was widely mocked and dismissed, and it seems as though the KFC UK and Ireland Twitter account agreed but needed to get involved too.

As seen in their tweet below, they brutally trolled the offer and managed to include Manchester United midfielder Fred in their dig as they mocked the audacity of the touted swoop from Real Madrid.

Time will tell if an offer is made next year for Sterling and whether or not Man City will be open to the idea of selling if a suitable bid is made, but on the basis of the one put forward this week by reports, it’s fair to say that they won’t be sitting down at the negotiating table for long.

KFC echo that sentiment, but in their own unique way as they continue to keep their followers entertained with plenty of football banter…