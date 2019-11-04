The agent of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has reportedly contacted Real Madrid president Florentino Perez over a potential transfer for his client.

The in-form Poland international has made a great start to the season with his individual performances up front, but Bayern in general have been struggling.

According to Don Balon, this has led Lewandowski to look for a move away from the Allianz Arena as Bayern don’t look realistic Champions League contenders at the moment.

Real Madrid could certainly do with a signing like Lewandowski up front, with the 31-year-old sure to be an upgrade on struggling performers like Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic.

It’s not been the best start to the season at the Bernabeu either, and there is surely room for more investment as Real continue to look like they miss the reliable goal-scoring instincts of Cristiano Ronaldo up front.

It’s been a year and a half now since the Portuguese forward left for Juventus and things haven’t been the same for Madrid since.

Lewandowski, however, is in lethal form right now and is clearly the kind of centre-forward who could improve Los Blancos’ threat up top.