Liverpool can reportedly clinch the transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho provided they cough up a club-record fee of £129million.

The exciting young England international has shone in the Bundesliga and has also been strongly linked with Manchester United in recent times.

However, it now seems Liverpool are leading the chase for Sancho’s signature and that the player himself has spoken to Dortmund about leaving the club.

According to Don Balon, the German side have accepted Sancho’s request to leave and will allow him to do so if Liverpool and other admirers pay their asking price of £129m.

The report states LFC are in pole position to snap the 19-year-old up, which would be doubly satisfying for the Reds after their rivals United were strongly linked with him by Goal.

Liverpool could do with more options in attack as they lack alternatives to their current front three, while Mohamed Salah also continues to be linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Sancho seems an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of play and fans will no doubt hope their club can come up with the money to get this deal done and also prevent rivals Man Utd significantly improving their squad.

Liverpool have splashed the cash for the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson in recent times, so could surely do the same for Sancho if they decide he’s a top priority.