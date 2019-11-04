Liverpool are prepared to offer one of their most experienced first-team players a new contract in order to fend off interest from abroad in the star’s services.

According to the Telegraph, Liverpool are set to offer Adam Lallana new contract in order to extend his stay with the Reds.

The attacking midfielder’s current deal expires at the end of the season, with clubs in China and the MLS vying for his services.

The Telegraph’s John Percy adds that the Reds may have to explore the option of a January exit for the experienced acec if clubs begin to step up their charm offensive when the winter transfer window opens.

Foreign clubs will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the midfielder as soon as the window opens.

Lallana joined the Anfield outfit five years ago from Southampton for a fee of £25m, as per BBC Sport.

Percy reiterates that Jurgen Klopp would like the England international to stay in Merseyside because of his ‘leadership qualities’ as well as his versatility.

Lallana has made five appearances for the Reds in the league and has two outings in the Carabao Cup for the Merseyside outfit this season.

The playmaker’s injury problems over the last couple of years – as well as the Reds’ formidable team, have led to the former Southampton star being handed less minutes as of late.

The 31-year-old has managed to make one particularly crucial contribution though, the ace turned super-sub when he came off the bench to score a vital equaliser for the Reds against rivals Manchester United two weeks ago.