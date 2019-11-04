Garth Crooks has heaped praise onto Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson after his part in the Reds’ comeback win away to Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Scotland international was a surprise scorer late on to level up the match, before Sadio Mane hit the winning goal moments later to help Liverpool to yet another three points when it looked like they were heading for their first Premier League defeat of the season.

Crooks believes the signs now suggest this really could be Liverpool’s year in the title race, as he recalls the Reds achieving late victories like this during their dominant era of the 70s and 80s.

Writing on BBC Sport, the pundit said: “It’s looking ominous now. Liverpool’s last-minute victory, set up by Andy Robertson’s brilliant header, is what titles are made of.

“I remember this club dominating the scene during my own playing days – they did it then by wearing the opposition down and providing the killer touch in the dying seconds, and they are doing the same thing again 25 years later.

“For Robertson to find himself so high up the pitch at that stage in the game, only to be found by the most exquisite ball from Sadio Mane, says it all. Liverpool mean business.”

Liverpool fans will certainly hope this is a sign that their team has made real progress and can now scrap out unlikely wins when they’re up against it, as well as simply playing teams off the park when they’re on form, as they’ve done so often in recent years.

Manchester City also won this weekend, but LFC remain six points clear at the top of the table.