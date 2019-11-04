Menu

Liverpool star hits out at Reds for conceding ‘stupid goals’ and addresses Joel Matip absence

Liverpool FC
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has hit out at his team for conceding ‘stupid’ goals as they go on a difficult run without keeping a clean sheet.

The Reds are currently on a run of seven consecutive matches without keeping their opponents from scoring, though, in fairness, they have come up against strong opposition in Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal in that time.

They have also had to cope without injured centre-back Joel Matip, who had been one of the team’s most in-form performers at the start of this season and the end of last.

Alisson clearly isn’t too happy, however, with the Brazilian shot-stopper telling a press conference today, with quotes below from the Evening Standard’s David Lynch, that LFC have been letting in some ‘stupid’ goals and that they need to concentrate more.

Liverpool fans will no doubt hope they can tighten up at the back soon as they had started to become a far more solid side last season after previously having a reputation for leaking some needless goals.

Alisson also spoke about Matip’s absence, but sent a message of encouragement regarding backup defender Dejan Lovren…

