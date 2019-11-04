Menu

Video: Jurgen Klopp gives angry response to Sadio Mane question in Liverpool press conference

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit back at Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola over his claim that Sadio Mane is a diver.

Watch the video below as the Reds boss gives an angry response to the suggestion that Mane sometimes tries to con the referee into awarding him fouls.

Mane scored Liverpool’s winner against Aston Villa at the weekend and has generally been in superb form this season, but the Senegal international’s latest strike prompted a strange reaction from Guardiola.

You can watch the Man City manager’s original dig at Mane in the video clip below…

