Manchester United have reportedly been handed a double injury boost with the news that Luke Shaw and Nemanja Matic have been given the all-clear to return to first-team training.

This is certainly useful for struggling manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who could certainly do with Shaw back in his squad, even if Matic is unlikely to be more than a backup this season.

According to the Metro, both players now look set to return to training as they edge closer to playing again for United.

Man Utd have had to rely on Ashley Young and Brandon Williams at left-back in recent times, with one an over-the-hill veteran who’s never exactly been that convincing in that position anyway, while the other is an impressive but relatively untested youngster.

Shaw should come back and be first choice straight away for MUFC, while Matic can at least provide a backup option to the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred, with the latter especially unconvincing in recent times.

United had shown some signs of improvement recently before losing to Bournemouth at the weekend, but having more options available in their relatively thin squad should do Solskjaer the world of good.