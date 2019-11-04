Manchester United are reportedly set to meet with Roma to discuss the permanent transfer of defender Chris Smalling to the Serie A giants.

Smalling joined Roma on loan from United over the summer and has started well at the Stadio Olimpico, despite losing his way somewhat in the last few years at Old Trafford.

According to Il Tempo, as translated by Calciomercato, Smalling’s form also has AC Milan and Inter Milan showing an interest in his services, but it seems the player himself would rather stay with Roma.

The 29-year-old could move for around €15million as United set that as an asking price for him, though Roma will try to get that fee down, according to the report.

United fans may be unsure about this sale, however, as Smalling looks to have improved a great deal this season, showing that he could perhaps do a job in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Even if only as a backup, Smalling arguably seems a superior option to the likes of Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo, who remain part of the Man Utd first-team.

United have let a few players go too soon in recent times and seen them shine elsewhere, and there does seem a risk that Smalling could become the latest on a list containing the likes of Memphis Depay and Romelu Lukaku.