Manchester United could reportedly be set to make some major changes in their midfield with potential transfer moves for Declan Rice and Christian Eriksen.

It’s been a poor start to the season for the Red Devils, who were beaten 1-0 by Bournemouth at the weekend in another major setback under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to Goal, however, Solskjaer has been given a boost in that United seem prepared to fund an £80million move for West Ham defensive midfielder Rice as early as January.

The report suggests that the England international could replace Nemanja Matic, who is tipped to leave at the end of the season, while there’s also a positive update on Tottenham playmaker Eriksen amid doubts over Pogba’s future.

Goal claim Spurs are now more open to selling Eriksen in January as they fear losing the Denmark international on a free transfer next summer.

The former Ajax man has previously been linked with Man Utd by Diario Gol, who claim Tottenham could ask for around £35m to let him go this winter.

That could be a total of £115m spent on replacing Pogba and Matic – and looks potentially like great business to bring in upgrades on two under-performing players in an important area of the pitch.

MUFC fans will surely be hoping this can come to pass, and it is encouraging that Goal claim the club are ready to try a big move for Rice as soon as possible and that Eriksen remains a realistic option for the Red Devils.