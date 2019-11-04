Inter will reportedly look to make two signings in January with the funds generated from a possible sale of Gabriel Barbosa.

The Nerazzurri have made an impressive start to the season as they remain just a point behind Serie A leaders Juventus after 11 games, as they’ve shown enough to suggest that they will be genuine competition for the Scudetto this year.

Further, they’re in a decent position to emerge from Group F in the Champions League to advance to the knockout stage, and so Antonio Conte can be relatively pleased with how his tenure has started after arriving this past summer.

If there is a determination and desire to compete for major honours immediately though, Inter could be in the market in January to try and improve their squad further.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, that’s exactly what they’ll try to do with the report suggesting that both Barcelona stalwart Arturo Vidal and Parma full-back Matteo Darmian will be targeted in January with the money raised by the potential sale of Gabriel Barbosa.

It could be argued that there might be a temptation for the Italian giants to keep the 23-year-old when his loan spell with Flamengo ends at the end of December, given he’s bagged 27 goals and six assists in 33 appearances for the club this season.

However, perhaps after struggling in his initial stint in Italy, a decision has already been made to cash in on him while his stock is high, and that money will in turn be used to bolster Conte’s squad with signings who can help make an immediate impact with experience and a winning track record in Europe.

It’s a sensible plan in many ways, one that could concern Juventus as their rivals could strengthen for the second half of the campaign, but time will tell if the pieces fall into place for Inter to carry out their touted transfer strategy.