Man Utd will reportedly dismiss any possible interest in Marcos Rojo in January as he now has a key role to play for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 29-year-old has overcome issues with his form and fitness to feature seven times so far this season, as he has emerged as a key option for United particularly in the Europa League and Carabao Cup.

That’s in stark contrast to his recent appearance tallies as he has featured just 18 times for United over the past two seasons combined.

With the Red Devils still competing for those two trophies with the FA Cup still to come coupled with their pursuit of a top four finish in the Premier League, Solskjaer will need as much quality depth as possible to compete on multiple fronts.

According to The Sun, that will now result in Rojo not being shipped out in January after coming close to leaving for Everton this past summer, with Solskjaer said to be ready to block an exit as he has been impressed with him so far this season and now wants to keep him.

In turn, it appears as though Rojo may well be playing himself into having a future at Old Trafford, with his current contract still set to run until 2021.

United have conceded just 11 goals in 11 Premier League games so far this season, with their problems being at the other end of the pitch having only scored 13.

With that in mind, perhaps it’s a sensible idea from Solskjaer to keep his defensive options as they are without any unnecessary moves in January which in turn could help the Red Devils to focus on bringing in attacking reinforcements instead.

As they continue to sit down in 10th place in the table, they’ll certainly need something to give them a boost, but based on the report above, it appears as though Rojo will get a chance to continue to play a key role in helping them challenge for trophies between now and the end of the season.