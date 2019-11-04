Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane reportedly has three targets on his transfer shortlist to secure a long-term central defensive solution.

Los Blancos sit joint top of La Liga after 11 games, locked on 22 points along with rivals Barcelona and Real Sociedad while Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are just a point adrift.

SEE MORE: Talks held: Agent offers Real Madrid transfer of world class attacker

In turn, it looks as though there could be a thrilling title race ahead this season, and although they’ve conceded just nine goals in their opening 11 outings, it’s claimed that Real Madrid are looking for a long-term defensive solution.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, it has been suggested that William Saliba, Benoit Badiashile and Boubacar Kamara of Arsenal, Monaco and Marseille respectively have all captured the attention of the French tactician.

Saliba would arguably be the most difficult to secure given he only joined Arsenal this past summer before being sent back to Saint Etienne on loan to gain more experience and playing time.

However, the report goes on to suggest that a bid of more than €50m could force the Premier League giants to consider it, as it would represent a significant profit having signed him for around €30m.

Time will tell if that’s something that they’re open to, while either Badiashile or Kamara would arguably welcome the step up and opportunity to test themselves at the highest level at the Bernabeu.

It remains to be seen if Zidane is able to land any of the names touted above, as ultimately unless he can establish Real Madrid as genuine contenders for the La Liga title and the Champions League with more convincing displays than what we’ve seen thus far, he may not even get the opportunity to dictate the club’s transfer plans beyond this season.