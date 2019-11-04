Video: Man Utd starlet Arnau Puigmal scores stunning free-kick in U23s clash

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been showing faith in his youngsters this season, and Arnau Puigmal may be making his case for a chance now too.

The likes of Brandon Williams, James Garner and Mason Greenwood among others have all received playing time this season after coming through the ranks at Old Trafford.

18-year-old Puigmal was in action for the U23s side against Middlesbrough on Monday night, having already made eight appearances so far this season.

With no goals or assists prior to this week and having been forced to show his versatility to play in various roles, it seems as though he finally made an impression.

As seen in the video below, the youngster produced a moment of real quality as he whipped in a superb free-kick to give them the lead, and later bagged a second from a Tahith Chong assist to stamp his mark on the game.

It’s probably still too early for calls for Solskjaer to give him a chance at senior level, although if Puigmal can show this type of quality on a consistent basis, perhaps he will start to knock on the door for a shot at senior level sooner rather than later.

For now though, he’ll be delighted to have made an impression for the U23s, with this free-kick oozing class given the pace and accuracy on the strike.