Video: Monaco’s Ruben Aguilar kicks VAR monitor after being sent off

AS Monaco
Monaco star Ruben Aguilar is certain to have sealed himself an extra ban on the sidelines after furiously kicking the VAR monitor after being sent off this weekend.

The full-back was sent off in the 92nd minute of Monaco’s 1-0 defeat to AS Saint-Etienne. The defender was shown a straight red card for hacking down Denis Bouanga after he broke free.

Just as Aguilar was marching towards the tunnel, something snapped in the right-back and he furiously kicked the VAR monitor.

Aguilar joined Monaco this summer from Montpellier, Get French Football News understand that the 26-year-old was signed for a free of €9m.

VAR has sparked controversy since being introduced to the Premier League at the start of the season.

With a whole host of decision seeming incorrect recently, we don’t think it will be too long before a top-flight star takes aim at the flawed system.

