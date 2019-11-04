Video: Monaco’s Ruben Aguilar kicks VAR monitor after being sent off

Monaco star Ruben Aguilar is certain to have sealed himself an extra ban on the sidelines after furiously kicking the VAR monitor after being sent off this weekend.

The full-back was sent off in the 92nd minute of Monaco’s 1-0 defeat to AS Saint-Etienne. The defender was shown a straight red card for hacking down Denis Bouanga after he broke free.

Take a look at the sending off here.

Just as Aguilar was marching towards the tunnel, something snapped in the right-back and he furiously kicked the VAR monitor.

Take a look at the incident below:

To those of you that hate VAR, here’s Monaco right-back Ruben Aguilar booting the monitor after being sent off this weekend. Be like Ruben Aguilar. pic.twitter.com/wySCcF2TIX — Ball Street (@BallStreet) November 4, 2019

AS Monaco right-back Ruben Aguilar filmed kicking the VAR monitor after being sent off in last night’s match vs St Étienne. pic.twitter.com/84u2Z37z4t — Get French Football News (@GFFN) November 4, 2019

Aguilar joined Monaco this summer from Montpellier, Get French Football News understand that the 26-year-old was signed for a free of €9m.

VAR has sparked controversy since being introduced to the Premier League at the start of the season.

With a whole host of decision seeming incorrect recently, we don’t think it will be too long before a top-flight star takes aim at the flawed system.