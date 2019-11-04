Watford’s Kabasele exposes vile racist abuse on social media after Chelsea clash

Watford star Christian Kabasele has taken to social media to expose the disgusting racial abuse that he was sent on Instagram after the Chelsea game.

Considerably more needs to be done to tackle the vile racist abuse that players are having to deal with on social media.

Watford defender Christian Kabasele has this afternoon taken to social media to expose a disgusting direct message which includes a derogatory term towards the Belgium international.

The Hornets put up a valiant effort against Chelsea on Saturday evening, the Hertfordshire outfit fell to a 2-1 defeat.

Take a look at the defender’s post below:

Kabasele has tagged Hertfordshire Police into his social media post, hopefully this well lead to swift action being taken against the offender.

It’s shocking to see that players are having to deal with this disgusting abuse in this day and age. Kabasele has to be commended for coming out and raising awareness on the issue.

The powers at be need to tackle these issues immediately, harsher punishments for these offences need to be imposed and much more needs to be done on the preventative side of things.

Perhaps some kind of identity verification should be needed before an individual signs up to create an account on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.