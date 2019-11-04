Why do Betting and Casino Companies Sponsor Football Clubs?

If you are a sports fan, you must have noticed a common trend in the industry and must have asked this question a couple of times. Why does half of the football team in the popular leagues have their shirts emblazoned with gambling companies’ logo?

The answer is quite obvious; to advertise their brand through these top teams. However, this answer has many layers and we are going to give you a clear insight on why your team just changed their jersey logo to that of a betting company you probably know little about, with the Guardian noting that half of Premier League clubs have gambling sponsors for the 2019/20 campaign.

The Appeal of Football

Football is a global phenomenon, with billions of fans worldwide. This sport has gone beyond serving as entertainment to a billion-Euro industry. The football industry is extremely lucrative for different sponsors who pump billions into the well-fare of several clubs, while it can also prove to be lucrative for the clubs too when it comes to possible transfer business. Of course, the industry can’t thrive without its fans and these companies count on this when promoting their businesses through football teams. Betting companies and casinos rely on the appeal of football and its popularity to help advertise their brand. Ultimately, betting companies and casinos benefit greatly from using football clubs as a marketing tool because the sport appeals to a lot of people including their potential customers.

Targeted Audience

Gambling sponsorships have been a thing for a while now, and the reason these partnerships still exists is that it has been favourable for both parties involved. A lot of the audience gambling companies are trying to target and market their products to, are sports fans who religiously watch the games. What another way to remind their customers or potential customers to place a wager with them than putting their logo on the club’s jerseys. This marketing strategy helps these betting websites who often own online casinos as well.

To Increase Market Reach

Another reason the gambling industry inject enormously into football to reach more audience and penetrate more markets. A gambling company that solely operates in Europe might be deliberating on infiltrating the African market. Since there are millions of European football fans in many African countries, sponsoring one of the top clubs in the league will benefit the gambling company. This will allow them to reach the African audience as the fans are continually exposed to the brand’s logos and names on the shirts of the club players. These shirts also serve as walking billboards when fans of sponsored teams buy and wear them around. When such a betting company decide to launch their websites in a couple of African countries, the audience won’t be knowing about them for the first time.

Fan Support and Loyalty

Betting companies have cracked the code and realised that customers who are die-hard fans of a particular team are likely to stick with them if they sponsor such team. This is simply how fan loyalty and support work and gambling companies are not hesitating in cashing out from that.

The partnership between gambling companies and football clubs might be frowned upon by some, who believe it aids problem gambling. However, both industries have seen massive growth by working hand-in-hand. More betting companies and casinos are beginning to take this initiative to promote their website. Also, there are online casinos like Conquestador.com – https://conquestador.com/en/games/slots which don’t directly sponsor any football clubs but known to provide excellent online gambling services.

#ad