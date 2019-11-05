Barcelona end impressive 7 year run after disappointing draw vs Slavia Prague

Barcelona achieved an unwanted feat after their 0-0 draw with Slavia Prague in the Champions League this evening. The Blaugrana lacked a cutting edge.

According to the Spanish Football Podcast, Barcelona have failed to score in a Champions League group stage clash for at the Camp Nou for the first time in seven years following tonight’s 0-0 draw.

Czech Republican giants Slavia Prague turned in a valiant effort against the La Liga champions.

The Catalan outfit dominated the possession and had plenty of shots on goal, but they just couldn’t hit the back of the net. They almost fell behind but Prague’s goal was disallowed.

Barcelona also narrowly beat Slavia Prague in their last meeting, it seems as though this kind of result was coming given the side’s recent tightly-contested encounters in the Champions League.

Of course Slavia Prague can be immensely proud of their effort, however this doesn’t change the fact that Barcelona should have put the sword to a respectably far weaker side.

Since Valverde took the reins at the Camp Nou, the Blaugrana haven’t looked like the threat they once were in the Champions League.

It seems as though Lionel Messi and Co. are still quite far away from reestablishing themselves as the best team in Europe – going off of recent displays.