Barcelona players still traumatised by 4-0 Liverpool defeat and it’s even affecting new signings

Liverpool have reportedly done lasting damage to Barcelona after inflicting that 4-0 Champions League semi-final defeat onto them back in May.

The Reds were 3-0 down from the first leg of that tie at the Nou Camp, before producing a scintillating comeback at Anfield in the return fixture to go through 4-3 on aggregate.

Jurgen Klopp’s side notably went on to win the Champions League by then beating Tottenham in the final in Madrid, but Barcelona have been traumatised ever since.

Sport Witness have gathered together claims from various Spanish papers lifting the lid on the mood inside the club since that day, and it seems many of the players are suffering from post-traumatic stress as a result of that heavy defeat.

It was undoubtedly a dark day in the Catalan giants’ great history, but one would expect most players to be able to put it behind them and move on.

The reports even state that new signings like Antoine Griezmann have been affected by the mood inside the club.

This is a huge worry for Barcelona as they get off to a slow start to this season, but it’s quite the compliment for Liverpool.

The Merseyside giants truly are devastating to play against when they’re on the top of their game, and they overpowered Barcelona in such a way that night that it’s still being felt at the Nou Camp even now.