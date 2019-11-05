Marcello Lippi has revealed his belief that Massimiliano Allegri would be the best choice for Man Utd if they choose to make a managerial change.

The Red Devils have endured an underwhelming start to the campaign and although there were more positive signs in recent weeks, they slumped to a defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend.

That leaves them down in 10th place in the Premier League table after 11 games, having picked up just 13 points and scored only 13 goals as their season looks at risk of being a bitter disappointment.

With that in mind and if things don’t improve in the coming months, it could raise question marks over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position as manager.

If a change is made, Lippi believes that Man Utd would be well advised to swoop for Allegri, who remains on a break from the game after leaving his job at Juventus boss at the end of last season.

“Allegri would be good everywhere and as a great admirer of the English club I would be happy to see him take over,” he told the Daily Mail. “Manchester United is the history of English football. There have been dark years but the club is fantastic, from the backroom to the players, everyone can say what it means to play at Old Trafford.

“First of all, I think Solskjaer was an exceptional striker and a good coach. For Allegri, I consider him an exemplary professional who has the style of Juventus in his blood.

“My deep friendship with (Sir Alex) Ferguson allows me to say that he would be the best choice for United. He loves challenges and I respect him a lot, I think he is serious and prepared, I think he is a humble person. A great Italian who would do very well in England.

“Honestly, I don’t know if Evra wants to become a coach or just an assistant.

“On Allegri I can tell you that he is ready for United. On Evra you have to figure out if he wants to be the manager or assistant. Evra is another man of great capacity and human quality.”

Time will firstly tell whether or not Solskjaer has a long-term future at Old Trafford if he can oversee an upturn in form. If not, then perhaps Allegri will be considered as one of the front-runners to step in and try and get the Premier League giants back on track.

Having collected six Serie A titles across spells with AC Milan and Juventus, the Italian tactician has certainly proven himself in his homeland. Now though, perhaps proving himself abroad is the next step to establishing himself as one of the best in Europe.