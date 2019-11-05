Arsenal legend Paul Merson has suggested his old club should be doing all they can to hire Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers as their replacement for struggling manager Unai Emery.

Things are not going at all well for Emery right now, with the Spanish tactician looking under genuine pressure for the first time since he took over from Arsene Wenger a year and a half ago.

The Daily Mirror claim Arsenal are already keeping potential replacement candidates in mind, with former club captain Mikel Arteta among those.

Merson, however, has been hugely impressed by the job Rodgers has done since leaving Celtic for Leicester earlier this year.

The Northern Irishman has also previously shown his credentials in the Premier League with Liverpool and Swansea City, and Merson believes he could be the man to come in and help Arsenal out of their current crisis.

“Rodgers has done so well that Leicester have a job on their hands keeping hold of him,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“If I were Arsenal, I’d be breaking the bank to get him, give him a five-year contract and sit back and watch him transform the club.”

It remains to be seen if most fans would accept Rodgers, but in many ways he seems the perfect fit due to his footballing philosophy and ability to get the best out of young players.

That said, his history with rivals Liverpool and the lack of much top-level experience elsewhere might well make him a bit of an outsider for the role.