Chelsea were involved in a thrilling encounter with Ajax at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, but there was a fresh injury concern for Frank Lampard.

A porous defensive performance from the Blues saw the visitors take a 4-1 lead after just 55 minutes, and Lampard won’t have been too impressed with what he saw from his side in that regard.

However, after two red cards for Ajax, the hosts came storming back to level things up after 74 minutes to set up a fascinating end to the encounter in what could be a crucial clash in terms of determining who advances and who claims top spot in the group.

As noted in the tweet below though from Chelsea’s official account, there was another setback in the second half as Mason Mount was forced off on the hour mark with an injury concern.

Lampard will hope that it isn’t serious given his side are continuing to compete on multiple fronts and have a busy fixture schedule coming up from the end of this month through to the festive period.

With the issue forcing Mount off though, it may require further tests and scans to see how severe it is, and given his influence on this Chelsea side so far this season, it will be a blow if he is forced to miss playing time in the coming weeks before or after the upcoming international break.

The 20-year-old has bagged four goals and two assists in 16 outings across all competitions, and so he’ll remain a vital option for Lampard moving forward, provided that he doesn’t now face a spell on the sidelines.