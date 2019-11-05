Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell as they prepare to learn their fate with regards to their transfer ban.

The Blues will find out if their ban is lifted for January by November 20 and are already planning how to spend their £150million budget, according to the Telegraph.

The report names a number of players Chelsea are looking at, and Chilwell is among those as Frank Lampard could try to bring in upgrades in defence, with Bournemouth’s Nathan ake also mentioned.

Chilwell has shone for Leicester and could be a superb signing to come in as an upgrade on the likes of Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.

However, the England international has also been linked with Manchester United by the Sun, while another report from the Sun linking him with Chelsea says he won’t come cheap, with an asking price of around £50million.

CFC could no doubt afford that if their reported budget is accurate, but it remains to be seen if the Foxes will let another key player go so soon after selling Harry Maguire to Manchester United in the summer.

Leicester have, however, generally struggled to keep star names in recent times, with the likes of N’Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez also moving to bigger clubs in the last few years.

Chilwell could also be a useful signing for Man Utd if they can raid Leicester again, with an upgrade on the inconsistent and injury-prone Luke Shaw surely needed at Old Trafford.