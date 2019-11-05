Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has spoken about his transfer plans as he confirms he’d be ready to try strengthening his squad if his club are allowed to sign players again in January.

It is not yet clear if the Blues will see their ban lifted early, but it hasn’t particularly affected Lampard so far as he’s worked wonders with this group of young players at Stamford Bridge.

Since replacing Maurizio Sarri in the summer, the former Derby County boss has promoted the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori, who have all repaid his faith with some superb performances.

Still, according to the Telegraph, Chelsea could hand Lampard as much as £150million to spend on new players, and it seems he wouldn’t be against investing in more talent.

CFC are an ambitious club who will surely know they cannot rest on their laurels despite making so much progress with this current crop of players.

Lampard said: “Listen, I think as Chelsea we will always look to improve in windows if we can, if we’re allowed to and if the players we might look at are better or we feel are worth adding to the squad.

“But, at the minute, I’m very happy with what I’ve got so I suppose that’s why, hopefully, fans are as well.”

The west Londoners lost a big name in Eden Hazard in the summer and would do well to perhaps make at least one signing in attack as ageing duo Willian and Pedro cannot go on forever.

The Telegraph links them with some fine wide-men in the form of Jadon Sancho and Wilfried Zaha to fix that issue, as well as with Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, who could perhaps be a better rotation option alongside Abraham than Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi.

Some might argue they could also do with strengthening in the full-back positions, and the Telegraph list Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell as another name on their radar.