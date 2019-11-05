Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up two top class attacking players in the form of Jadon Sancho and Wilfried Zaha as they hope to have around £150million to spend when their transfer ban ends.

The Blues were unable to make new signings during the summer, but could soon find out if they are able to do so once again in January.

And if they are, according to the Telegraph, Chelsea have big plans as they eye up Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho and Crystal Palace star Zaha to fill that void left by Eden Hazard after his summer move to Real Madrid.

The Daily Mirror have also linked Sancho with Manchester United and claimed he could cost around £100m, and there’s no doubt he’s set to be a sought-after talent after his eye-catching form in the Bundesliga.

The 19-year-old England international makes sense as a top target for both Chelsea and United as they look to build around young homegrown players, but the Red Devils arguably need him more at the moment given their poor form this season.

Still, Chelsea surely need to strengthen up front after Hazard’s departure, even if the likes of Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi also look decent youthful replacements.

Zaha, meanwhile, has also previously been linked with CFC by the Sun and would likely cost around £80m – a little cheaper than Sancho for an older player less likely to improve that much, though with the benefit of being more proven in the Premier League.

The Ivory Coast international was linked with Arsenal in the summer, with i News suggesting they could still pursue him even after already signing Nicolas Pepe in that position.

Given that Pepe has made a slow start to life with the Gunners, it makes sense that they might still be interested in Zaha.

If Chelsea can beat two of their biggest top four rivals to either of these players, it would undoubtedly be fine business to help them move forward and to prevent some key opponents from strengthening.