Barcelona face Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Tuesday night and coach Ernesto Valverde’s selection decisions have seemingly gone down well with fans.

The Catalan giants sit top of Group F ahead of kick-off with a three-point lead over both Inter and Borussia Dortmund, who play each other later on Tuesday.

In turn, this is a potentially crucial opportunity for the reigning La Liga champions to cement their place at the top of the group and secure their place in the knockout stage.

Time will tell if they are able to do so, but ultimately based on the reaction below from Barcelona fans, it’s fair to say that the decision from Valverde to field Ousmane Dembele in an attacking trident alongside Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann has gone down well.

Dembele has been limited to just five appearances so far this season due to ongoing injury woes as well as a recent suspension, but the Frenchman will now get an opportunity to impress and make his case for a more prominent role in the starting XI moving forward.

Whether or not he takes that opportunity remains to be seen, but it’s clear that the fans are pleased with Valverde’s decision to name him in the line-up, and there is no doubt with his pace, directness and goal threat that he is capable of adding a different dynamic to the Barcelona attack.

If it pays off against Slavia Prague, perhaps Luis Suarez will have a tough time getting back into the side when he recovers from his own injury problem, but for now the focus will be on three points for Barcelona to take a commanding position in their Champions League group.

Great Team. Best he could have picked from the Match Squad — ????? (@AryanSzn10) November 5, 2019

Messi Griezmann Dembele ??? — Mustafa (@Mustafa63837015) November 5, 2019

DEMBÉLÉ ????? — The Golden Sun (@kingoflamakara) November 5, 2019

DEMBELE GRIEZMANN MESSI LETS GOOOO — Reyna (@messismami) November 5, 2019

Dembele Griezmann messi ? Damn, this trio gonna bang slavia ??? — Anamul Haque (Ruman) (@AnamulHaque_13) November 5, 2019

OUSSSMMMMMAAANNNNNNNEEEESEEE — ed (@spededuardo) November 5, 2019

Dembele Griezmann Messi ??? — ? (@RealityHazard) November 5, 2019