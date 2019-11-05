Confirmed Liverpool XI vs Genk: Klopp makes six changes with key figures rested

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has made several changes to his starting line-up for their clash with Genk in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Merseyside giants sit in second place in Group E ahead of kickoff, as they hope three points at home against the Belgian outfit will help them leapfrog Napoli in top spot.

Time will tell if that happens, but Klopp seemingly also has one eye on Sunday’s crunch showdown with Premier League title rivals Man City as he has opted to make several changes to his starting XI.

As seen in the club’s tweet below, Joe Gomez, James Milner, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi all come into the line-up to make up the six changes made to the side that faced Aston Villa at the weekend.

Jordan Henderson is ruled out due to illness, as per the club’s site, while key figures such as Andy Robertson, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are all on the bench as they’ve been given a chance to rest ahead of the meeting with City.

Given Liverpool secured a 4-1 win over Genk in Belgium last month, they’ll be confident in their ability to pick up another three points in the home fixture, while when considering the level of quality depth that Klopp can call upon, there is a reason for that confidence.

Time will if those coming into the XI can secure victory or not though, as the last thing that the Reds need is to drop points as they’ll be desperate to edge closer to securing a place in the knockout stage as soon as possible with such a packed fixture list coming up in December.