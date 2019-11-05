Real Madrid have announced their squad to face Galatasaray in the Champions League this week, and there are some arguably interesting decisions from Zinedine Zidane.

The Spanish giants sit in second place in Group A ahead of the encounter on Wednesday night, picking up four points from their three games so far.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid’s INSANE XI if they clinch big-money Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City transfer raids

It’s been an unconvincing start to the European campaign from Real Madrid after losing heavily to Paris Saint-Germain before being held at home by Club Brugge.

They saw off Galatasaray last time out to give themselves a much-needed boost, but the pressure is still on for them to get the required results to ensure that they advance to the knockout stage of the competition.

As seen in the club’s tweet below, they have named a 19-man squad to face the Turkish giants in midweek, but there were some notable absentees.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Nacho, Marco Asensio, James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale all miss out due to injury, but Vinicius, Alvaro Odriozola, Mariano and Brahim Diaz have all been snubbed due to technical decisions from Zidane.

It remains to be seen whether or not the French tactician has got his selections right and has made the right call by leaving that quartet out, although that said, looking at the list below, he certainly has plenty of quality and depth at his disposal regardless.

Given the importance of the game, it could also be argued that he needed to go with experience and proven quality, with Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and other star men all having been through similar pressure moments in their careers before.

Time will tell if Real Madrid can pick up all three points and take a big step towards qualification out of the group, but the pressure will certainly build on Zidane if they fail to do so given that they have struggled to convince in La Liga too and remain joint top with Barcelona and Real Sociedad having been held to four draws and suffered one defeat in their 11 outings.