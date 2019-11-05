Arsenal have reportedly held talks over the potential €25million transfer of highly-rated young midfielder Dejan Kulusevski.

The 19-year-old has shone on loan at Parma from Atalanta this season, weighing in with two goals and five assists in just 11 appearances in Serie A so far.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Kulusevski’s fine performances have got Arsenal ‘intrigued’ by his ability after some heavy scouting of the Swedish wonderkid.

Arsenal could certainly do with more quality in midfield at the moment as Granit Xhaka struggles and Dani Ceballos is only at the Emirates Stadium on loan for this season.

Kulusevski looks like a rising star who could make the step up to a bigger club, but TMW note that Wolves are also in the running to snap him up.

They state the Sweden Under-21 international would likely cost around €25m, which could end up being a bargain if he fulfils his potential, though it perhaps seems a bit of a gamble for a player at this early stage in his career.

Arsenal have done well to identify and recruit top young talent in recent times, such as Matteo Guendouzi, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli.