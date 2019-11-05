Paris Saint Germain are hoping to tie Kylian Mbappe down to a fresh contract amid reported interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Mbappe has emerged as one of Europe’s finest young players in recent years, helping PSG win two Ligue titles while also becoming a World Cup winner with France.

La Parisien reports that Real Madrid will launch a mega bid for the 20-year-old superstar at the end of the current season, which has left PSG sweating over his future at Parc des Princes.

The Express states that Liverpool have also been heavily linked with Mbappe in recent months, with a potential bidding war set to erupt next summer.

As per La Parisien, however, Euro giants PSG are now set to offer the attacker a bumper new contract extension to silence ongoing transfer rumours, which will bring his earnings in line with Brazilian talisman Neymar.

As per Transfermarkt, Mbappe is currently valued at around £180 million, but that price tag could significantly rise if he agrees to fresh terms with the French champions.

This latest news will surely come as a blow to Madrid and Liverpool, who may have to look at alternative options in the transfer market at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

There is, however, always the chance that Mbappe rejects a new deal at PSG, with his existing contract set to expire in the summer of 2022.

The Frenchman may be unable to resist an approach from two of Europe’s biggest clubs, especially while PSG continue to struggle for success in the Champions League.

His chances of continental glory would surely improve at either Santiago Bernabeu or Anfield, with both clubs sharing four European Cups between them over the last four years.

Speculation over Mbappe’s future will continue to swirl unless he pledges to stay at PSG for a longer-term, but it is not yet clear what his final decision might be.