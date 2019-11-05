‘Guilty, but not responsible’ – Wenger on Valverde’s role in Barcelona problems, why Griezmann is struggling

Arsene Wenger believes that Ernesto Valverde isn’t responsible for Barcelona’s struggles and gives his opinion on why Antoine Griezmann hasn’t hit top form.

Although the Catalan giants sit joint top of the La Liga table and top of their Champions League group, they haven’t entirely convinced so far this season.

From their three defeats domestically to their underwhelming displays in Europe, they’ve arguably shown enough vulnerabilities to question whether or not they’re capable of securing major trophies this year, following on from back-to-back disappointments in the Champions League after shock defeats.

Unsurprisingly as the coach, Valverde has often faced the brunt of the criticism from fans and pundits alike, but Wenger believes that while the Barcelona boss is guilty of playing a part in their struggles, he isn’t entirely responsible for them either as he pointed the finger of blame at the hierarchy and their transfer policy and signings in recent years.

Further, he also commented on Griezmann’s start to life at the Nou Camp, as seen in the video below, as he suggested that the Frenchman’s struggles to hit top form to this point have been down to his desire to fit in too much rather than showcase his quality and prove how much class he possesses as an individual.

The 28-year-old has managed just four goals and three assists in 13 appearances for Barcelona to date, and clearly his compatriot is convinced that he perhaps needs to be more selfish moving forward to be able to show his best for the reigning La Liga champions as he dismissed any possible issues regarding his attitude.