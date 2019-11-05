Manchester United wonderkid Hannibal Mejbri is only 16 years old and hasn’t been at the club for very long at all, but he’s already made quite the impression with a lot of Red Devils fans on Twitter.

The young Frenchman joined United from Monaco in the summer and most would have expected it to be some time before he gets anywhere near the club’s first-team.

Mejbri, 16, assisting in his 2nd appearance for the U23s. pic.twitter.com/GE6u1MKI4F — WhitePele (@mcasemarcus) November 5, 2019

Still, this is clearly no ordinary young player as Mejbri showed real quality playing at Under-23 level.

Watch this delightful assist in the video clip below, while loads of other Man Utd fans tweeted their excitement at his quality in this brief cameo against players mainly quite a few years older than him…

Hannibal Mejbri is one hell of a talent. Bossing it for the U23's at 16 years of age. Hopefully we have a future first teamer in him. Yesterday's performance was absolutely sensational! ?? #MUAcademy — Sakshat (@s_alekal16) November 5, 2019

Wait, Mejbri played for the U23s last night? He's like 16 ffs. Hearing he was good too, we've got a mad talent. — ? (@utdeminent) November 5, 2019

That Mejbri pass…. My good Lord????? — rusTo? (@OghenefegaEruse) November 5, 2019

16-year-old Hannibal Mejbri with a sublime pass to set up Tahith Chong for Manchester United U23s last night. Came off the bench and had an impact again. Great finish from Chong, too.https://t.co/GZnMo9YSJH — Harry Robinson (@HarryRobinson64) November 5, 2019

Mejbri is a real talent bro. — Ole's United ? (@TheFootyLyf) November 5, 2019

Mejbri pass for Chong last night was quality. Year or two and hopefully we will be seeing that regular ? #MUFC — Jamie Wilson (@Jamie89Wilson) November 5, 2019

Hannibal Mejbri is taking huge strides. He is only 16 years of age and has already made his debut for the u23s.

Midfield enforcer, has a good range of passing and a decent right foot. Physically he'll only get better.

Can develop into an amazing player.#MUFC — MUSC Nagpur (@MUSCnagpur) November 5, 2019