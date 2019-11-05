Menu

Video: “We’ve got a mad talent” – 16-year-old Man United wonderkid wows these fans with assist in cameo for U23s

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United wonderkid Hannibal Mejbri is only 16 years old and hasn’t been at the club for very long at all, but he’s already made quite the impression with a lot of Red Devils fans on Twitter.

The young Frenchman joined United from Monaco in the summer and most would have expected it to be some time before he gets anywhere near the club’s first-team.

MORE: Manchester United dealt potential blow to planned Barcelona transfer raid

More Stories / Latest News

Still, this is clearly no ordinary young player as Mejbri showed real quality playing at Under-23 level.

Watch this delightful assist in the video clip below, while loads of other Man Utd fans tweeted their excitement at his quality in this brief cameo against players mainly quite a few years older than him…

More Stories Hannibal Mejbri