Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has fuelled his ongoing row with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola by aiming a dig at his side’s tactical fouling.

The German tactician was clearly not happy as he responded to comments made by Guardiola that suggested Liverpool’s players, particularly Sadio Mane, often dive to win fouls and use that to their advantage in games.

Liverpool are six points clear at the top of the Premier League in what promises to be a thrilling title race this season as City still lurk close enough behind to be serious contenders to win the trophy for the third season in a row.

It could be that these two managers are now engaging in mind games as they seek to unsettle and distract each other, with Klopp now doing his bit to hit back at Guardiola.

As quoted by the Times, the Reds boss made a pointed reference to tactical fouling – something Guardiola’s sides have often been shown to utilise as part of their fierce closing-down game.

“I couldn’t really believe it to be honest and then I saw it,” Klopp said. “I am not sure if Pep spoke in that moment about Sadio or the team. Both is not too nice. I can say Sadio is not a diver.