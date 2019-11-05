Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has been given an injury headache after his side’s goalless draw with Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

It was a bitterly disappointing night for the Catalan giants as they couldn’t find a breakthrough at the Nou Camp, while they also looked troubled themselves at times by the visitors.

However, as noted by Mundo Deportivo, their night got worse as Jordi Alba was forced off at half-time, and it has been now been reported that he will need further tests after feeling discomfort in his hamstring.

The Spanish international already missed five games earlier this season with a muscle injury, and so he will be desperately hoping that this isn’t an issue that will sideline him for long.

If it does, Valverde will see the international break soften the blow in terms of possible games that Alba could miss, although he’ll have to find a solution to cope with any potential absence.

Sergi Roberto was brought on to replace his teammate at half-time against Slavia Prague, with Nelson Semedo switching to the left side.

However, with Junior Firpo also an option for the reigning La Liga champions, they do have depth now to cope but ultimately given what Alba has provided for the team for years both defensively and going forward down the left flank, he will be a major absence if the injury forces him to sit on the sidelines for any period of time.