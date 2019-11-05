Man Utd are reportedly interested in Burnley starlet Dwight McNeil, but it’s said they will need to dig deep into their pockets to prise him away from Turf Moor.

The 19-year-old has been busy making a positive impression so far this season with a goal and three assists in 12 appearances to date, while he’s shown he’s capable of playing on either wing.

United will already be aware of him given he spent time with the club at youth level before leaving for Burnley in 2014, and it now appears as though the England U21 international is possibly wanted back at Old Trafford.

According to The Sun, Man Utd are said to be tracking the talented youngster with scouts being sent to take a closer look at him, although it’s added that while Burnley aren’t particularly interested in selling him, it could take a bid of around £35m to prise McNeil away from the club moving forward.

Given Solskjaer’s clear intent in both the transfer market and by bringing youth players through, McNeil would surely fit the mould of what the United boss is trying to build at Old Trafford with a group of talented young players and a long-term plan in mind.

However, it would surely be a disappointment for all concerned that they only allowed McNeil to leave a few years ago, only to now have to splash out to bring him back, if they do indeed launch a bid to sign him.

Time will tell whether or not the youngster is keen on a second shot at United at this stage of his career too, as given he has a key role under Sean Dyche and is playing significant minutes this season, he may well wish to continue to improve and develop with Burnley for the time being.

That said, with Solskjaer giving players like Daniel James, Mason Greenwood and others a chance to shine this season, it could be seen as a sensible time for McNeil to go back to Man Utd, if the two clubs go on to start talks over a transfer.