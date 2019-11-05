Red Bull Salzburg have slapped a huge price tag on Erling Haaland’s head amid reported interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Haaland has emerged as one of the most prolific strikers in European football this season, netting 22 goals in 16 appearances for Salzburg across all competitions.

The 19-year-old already has six goals to his name in three Champions League outings, one of which came during a thrilling 4-3 defeat to holders Liverpool at Anfield on October 2.

A number of top clubs are thought to be interested in signing Haaland when the market reopens, including United, Madrid and Juventus, but Salzburg will not let him go without a fight.

According to Tuttosport via Calcio Mercato, United have been told they’ll have to fork out €100 million to have any chance of luring a primary transfer target to Old Trafford next year.

Such a huge fee could put the Red Devils off making a formal approach, given Haaland’s limited experience of football at the highest level.

The teenage forward has certainly impressed with his performances this term, but it would be a huge risk for any club to submit such a lucrative offer at this stage of his fledgeling career.

That being said, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is well aware of a fellow Norwegian’s talent, having worked with him at Molde, and he might fancy his chances of arranging a deal.

The Red Devils may also hold the edge in this particular transfer race, purely because Haaland is unlikely to play regularly at Madrid or Juventus.

At Old Trafford, first-team opportunities would surely be more frequent, which is why this particular story is one for United fans to keep a close eye on ahead of the winter transfer window.