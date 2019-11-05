Manchester United are reportedly lining up a stunning spending spree of around £210million on three new players – Kalidou Koulibaly, Declan Rice and Mario Mandzukic.

The Red Devils look in need of some major surgery after a poor start to the season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side losing their fourth Premier League game of the season away at Bournemouth on Saturday to keep them 10th in the table.

According to Stretty News, United are now working on adding an exciting trio of big names to their squad, with Napoli defender Koulibaly perhaps the most ambitious target on their list.

The Senegal international has been world class in Serie A and could form a fine partnership with Harry Maguire at Old Trafford if United can afford his £120m asking price.

MUFC’s defence could also do with more protection from midfield and the report also links them with £80m-rated West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice – one of the top young players in the country at the moment.

Finally, another £10m could be set to go on Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic, who has been repeatedly linked with the club in recent weeks.

Although the veteran Croatian is not as exciting a target as the other two names mentioned, he could be a smart buy to help give Solskjaer more options up front, at least on a short-term basis as other top strikers are likely to be harder to sign in the middle of the season.