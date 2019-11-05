Manchester City superstar touted for SURPRISE transfer to Far East

Manchester City midfielder David Silva is reportedly the subject of interest from Japanese club Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo.

As per the Guardian, Silva revealed that the 2019-20 season would be his last at Etihad Stadium back in June, insisting next summer will be the “perfect time” for him to move on to a new challenge.

Even at 33-years-of-age, the Spanish playmaker remains one of City’s best players and his continued presence will be vital to the team’s chances of another trophy-laden campaign.

A number of possible next destinations for Silva have been mooted for when he finally leaves Manchester at the end of his contract, but he has now been touted for a surprise transfer to the Far East.

As per Goal, according to Sponichi via Yahoo, Sapporo are keen on bringing the City superstar to Japan at the end of the current campaign.

Japanese rivals Vitesse Kobe have also expressed an interest in Silva, which is where his international team-mate Andres Iniesta currently plies his trade.

The report states that MLS franchise Inter Miami have emerged as potential suitors for Silva too, with the veteran midfielder free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club from January onwards.

It is difficult to imagine the Premier League without Silva, given the huge impact he has had on English football since arriving at the Etihad from Valencia in 2020.

A move to Japan or the United States would certainly signify that he is winding his career down, which might be a waste of his talents considering the high level of performance he is still able to sustain at City.

The former Spain international has contributed three goals and four assists in 11 Premier League outings this season, helping Pep Guardiola’s side challenge at the top of the Premier League once again.

If Sapporo do manage to lure Silva to Japan it would be a huge coup for the club, but most footballing purists would surely prefer him to join another team in one of Europe’s major leagues, so his talents can still be readily enjoyed.