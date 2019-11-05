Manchester United confident of signing £80m-rated starlet next summer

Manchester United are reportedly confident of securing the signing of one of the world’s biggest talents next summer, the Red Devils are set to scout the ace this week.

According to the Daily Star, Manchester United are confident of securing the signing of Bayer Leverkusen sensation Kai Havertz next summer, the attacking midfielder is valued at around £80m.

The report adds that the talented youngster is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s prime target as he looks to add a right-midfielder to his struggling teams’ ranks.

The Red Devils will be keeping a close eye on the starlet’s progress this season, the Star also add that the Manchester outfit will be scouting the 20-year-old when his side face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League tomorrow night.

Finally, the report claims that Ed Woodward is confident of tabling an offer that Leverkusen will find impossible to turn down next summer. It’s added that the ace’s current wages will be tripled if he moves to Old Trafford.

Since the start of last season, Havertz has managed to bag a total of 19 goals and four assists in the Bundesliga.

Havertz’ impressive versatility should also appeal to the Red Devils. The ace is comfortable playing as a right-midfield, central attacking midfielder or even as a right-sided forward.

The 20-year-old is also beginning to emerge as a key player for the German national team, the youngster has seven caps to his name.

Havertz is integral to Germany’s rebuild, the playmaker will be hoping to lead his country to success in next summer’s European Championships.

United should consider signing the starlet before the competition kicks off as the attacker’s value could skyrocket if Germany manage to reach the latter stages of the tournament.

What do you see as Havertz’ best position?