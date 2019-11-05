Former Arsenal captain Mikel Arteta is reportedly among the candidates to replace Unai Emery as manager at the Emirates Stadium if they decide to make a change in that position.

The Spaniard is currently on the coaching staff at Manchester City and has long been highly thought of, having also been considered by the Gunners when Arsene Wenger left at the end of the 2017/18 season.

According to the Daily Mirror, Arteta is in the frame again along with former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, though another former Arsenal player Patrick Vieira is struggling at Nice, so seems to have slipped down the pecking order to an extent.

Arsenal fans will be eager for a change, though in many ways the other options out there don’t seem that tempting either.

Allegri’s football at Juventus might not be that pleasing for Arsenal fans, while Arteta is surely too inexperienced for such a big job, even if his footballing philosophy should be more in line with what fans want.

That said, Gooners may look at what Frank Lampard has done despite limited experience at Chelsea and hope that Arteta could end up working similarly well.

Fans will also surely be pleased to hear the Mirror claim that rumours linking the club with Jose Mourinho seem wide of the mark.