Chelsea have major edge over Manchester City in race for smart £40m transfer

Chelsea are reportedly interested in potentially re-signing Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake as they eye new defensive recruits.

The west London giants were under a transfer ban in the summer but may soon be able to sign players again as a list of targets emerge.

Among those is Bournemouth star Ake, whom Chelsea can re-sign for just £40million, according to the Telegraph.

The Dutchman has shone in the Premier League in recent times and also been linked with Manchester City by the Manchester Evening News.

However, another previous report from the Telegraph suggested Chelsea could have the edge in any deal as they have an agreement with Bournemouth that they can trigger Ake’s return to Stamford Bridge for just £40m.

CFC don’t exactly look in desperate need of signings in central defence right now after the rise of youngster Fikayo Tomori at the back, while Kurt Zouma has also improved this season.

Still, the Blues may perhaps regret letting a top talent like Ake leave, and it makes sense for them to try bringing him back for below his true market value if it prevents a rival snapping him up.

City badly need a signing like Ake at the moment after looking more suspect in defence after Vincent Kompany’s summer departure and the injury to Aymeric Laporte.