Photo: The horrified look on Kepa’s face when he realises he’s scored an own goal vs Ajax

It’s hugely unfair that this goes down as an own goal, Hakim Ziyech’s free kick was fantastic but it only went in thanks to the unfortunate deflection from a diving Kepa.

If the ball goes a couple of inches to the right then it would simply go down as another magical goal from Ziyech. These pictures show the exact excruciating moment when Kepa realises what’s happened:

It was at this moment, Kepa knew. ? pic.twitter.com/8jRXpDjKwy — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) November 5, 2019

You can see the look of horror on his face as it happens. The goal put Ajax 3-1 up at half time and it’s hard to see Chelsea getting back into this.

Many thought the Dutch side had fluked their way to the semis last season, but it’s starting to look like they might be a genuine threat again this year.