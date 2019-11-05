Real Madrid ace offered improved salary to seal January exit from Los Blancos

One of Real Madrid’s fringe first-team stars has been offered the chance to leave Los Blancos and seal a lucrative move to title challengers in this league.

According to Spanish outlet Cadena Ser, the agents of Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz have met with Al-Rayyan in Qatar. The ace has failed to make a single appearance for Los Blancos so far this season.

Cadena add that a meeting was held this afternoon, it is claimed that the Qatari outfit have offered the striker an improved salary in order to encourage him to move to the Middle East.

It’s understood that the star’s agents are working to seal an exit in the January transfer window.

Mariano is behind superstar Karim Benzema and summer signing Luka Jovic in the club’s pecking order to lead the line.

Given that Los Blancos only play with one traditional striker, it’s unlikely that Mariano will get a chance unless one of his teammates is injured.

The Spanish-Dominican also struggled for playing time last season. The ace made 19 appearances across all competitions, although these were largely cameo appearances.

Mariano only returned to Madrid last summer after some impressive performances for French side Lyon. According to BBC Sport, Florentino Perez’s side parted with €22m to secure the ace’s return.

Al-Rayyan are currently second in the Qatar Stars League, there’s no doubt that signing a player of Mariano’s calibre will give them the boost they need to push for the title.