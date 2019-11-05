“The new handball rule is ludicrous”: Pundit hits out at new laws as VAR controversy strikes again during Chelsea vs Ajax

The handball law has always been a bit vague. It always seemed like the offence had to be intentional to draw any kind of foul, now we are seeing footballers being penalised because human beings have arms – there’s not much can be done about it sometimes.

The rise of VAR has made thumping the ball into a group of bodies and hoping it strikes a hand a legitimate tactic, it saw Man United get a vital penalty against PSG last season and will no doubt strike again at any moment.

Chelsea might feel a bit aggrieved that their winning goal was cancelled out by VAR this evening, but they might also feel lucky that the new handball law saw them awarded a penalty and got an Ajax player sent off.

It seems like Gary Lineker was mainly referring to the disallowed goal here, but he’s the latest to have a swipe at VAR and the new laws:

The new handball law is ludicrous and it gives VAR the chance to rule out goals that should never be ruled out. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 5, 2019

It does feel like every game is being influenced by VAR in recent weeks, and not usually in a good way. It’s almost like the refs are relying on it to make their decisions and refusing to award anything potentially big.

The big problem is not a lot of things are being overturned, referees being reluctant to give anything is having a negative impact on games and the whole system gets criticised as a result.

It’s currently ruining football, but we will have to wait for one truly shocking decision that ruins a Champions League final or something big to prompt any kind of change.