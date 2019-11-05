Chelsea are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the potential transfer of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The Germany international has shone in the Bundesliga and seems likely to be a player who could soon make the step up to an elite European club.

Don Balon recently claimed Werner was mulling over an offer from Manchester United, while transfer expert Ian McGarry was quoted by the Daily Star as telling the Transfer Window Podcast that Liverpool had also begun formal talks to bring him to Anfield.

Werner could also do a job for Chelsea, however, and the Daily Express name the 23-year-old as one of the west Londoners’ targets as they look set to enjoy the boost of a £150million budget once their transfer ban ends.

It remains to be seen if the Blues can beat the likes of Liverpool and United to Werner, but there certainly seems to be room for one more striker at Stamford Bridge.

Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi have not featured much under Frank Lampard this season, so it’s understandable that he might seek to replace them in the near future.

If he manages to land Werner, he could be ideal to rotate alongside the in-form Tammy Abraham at Chelsea.

This would be a big blow for United in particular, however, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have looked light up front since allowing both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave this summer without signing a replacement in time for the new season.

Liverpool seem in less desperate need of new forwards due to the fine form of their front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, but Werner does look like he could be a fine fit under fellow countryman Jurgen Klopp.