Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings was clearly not impressed with Liverpool as they celebrated a late goal to win the game at Villa Park at the weekend.

Sadio Mane headed home from a corner to give the Reds a 2-1 victory, with Andrew Robertson having only equalised for them a few minutes earlier.

Tyrone Mings: “you got lucky from a set piece.” Bit ironic when your only goal came from a set piece? ??pic.twitter.com/ONBD9CbvJr — Sam (@SamueILFC) November 5, 2019

Watch this exchange above as Mings confronts Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in the tunnel after the game, accusing the Merseyside giants of getting ‘lucky’ with the set piece.

It may be that Mings felt LFC celebrated a little too much considering the nature of their goal, but it’s hard to argue that most teams wouldn’t do the same if they snatched a late victory in such dramatic style.