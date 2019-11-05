Video: Ajax lead again as Promes catches Azpilicueta sleeping at the back post

Cesar Azpilicueta has been one of the most consistent performers for Chelsea over recent years, but his latest form has left a lot to be desired.

His position looks under threat as Lampard has shown a willingness to play his young players and Reece James has looked very promising in his outings so far.

The Spaniard was at fault again as he was caught ball watching and allowed Quincy Promes to sneak in behind him to nod Ajax back in front:

Perfect delivery & Promes heads it home pic.twitter.com/11mlksBjbr — kaz (@psychoclownblog) November 5, 2019

Chelsea have had some very promising results recently and it looks like Lampard has the team playing how he wants them, but they are struggling against Ajax tonight.