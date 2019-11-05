Gini Wijnaldum showed off his impressive reactions to hand Liverpool the lead against Genk in the Champions League this evening, take a look at the strike below.

In the 13th minute of this evening’s tie between Liverpool and Genk, makeshift left-back James Milner showcased his dangerous delivery once again with a drilled cross into the box.

After the ball deflected off one of Genk’s defenders, midfielder Gini Wijnaldum reacted quickest to lunge forward and poke the ball into the roof of the net with an instinctive finish.

Check out Liverpool’s opener below:

Liverpool fans will be hoping that Wijnaldum can continue to chip in with goals from midfield this season.