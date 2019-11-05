Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp singled out Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli once again during a pre-match interview on Monday.

Martinelli scored a superb brace in a Carabao Cup fourth found thriller at Anfield last week, which ended 5-5 after normal time.

Arsenal went on to lose the match on penalties, but the Brazilian took his goal tally for the season to seven from eight appearances across all competitions, with Klopp describing the forward as “the talent of the century” on Liverpool’s official website after the game.

Ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League group stage clash against Genk on Tuesday night, the German boss hailed Martinelli’s unique talent once again, stating that despite only being 18-years-old, the Arsenal star looks “so mature already”.

“He’s really unbelievable,” Klopp told Esporte Interativo. “So young, looks so mature already, is a proper threat. Yeah, he looks like a really decent player.”

Check out the full interview below.

Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp on Gabriel Martinelli: pic.twitter.com/9hONceDuWi — Renato (@rehnato) November 4, 2019