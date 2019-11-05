Chelsea midfielder Jorginho put the ball into the back of the net with his second penalty of the night after two of Ajax’s players were sent off.

The 68th minute of this evening’s Champions League clash between Chelsea and Ajax was absolute madness. The Blues were awarded a penalty after Joel Veltman blocked Callum Hudson-Odoi’s strike with his hand.

The referee rightfully pointed to the spot and then sent Daley Blind off for hacking down Tammy Abraham before Hudson-Odoi picked up the ball.

Midfield general confidently stepped up to the spot and sent Andre Onana the wrong way for the second time of the night.

Take a look at the Italian’s flawless spot-kick below:

GOOOOOOOOAL Jorginho ?? Chelsea 3-4 Ajax #CHEAJA

MATERIAL CAPTAIN! Jorginho, CHELSEA! ??????????????

What a crazy game. We won’t see another group stage clash like this for some time.